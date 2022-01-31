Douglas Towne Thayer, age 60, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2022 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Douglas was born on Dec. 19, 1961 in New Haven, CT. He earned his BA from Dartmouth College in NH and MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management in AZ. Douglas was a long-time Foxboro resident and was employed as a business analyst for Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Quincy. He married his wife Christine (Boschet) on April 28, 1990 in Croissy-sur-Seine, France.
Douglas was an avid cyclist and hiker and enjoyed being outdoors. His interests included reading, traveling and French culture. Most of all, Douglas loved spending time with his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father.
Beloved husband of Christine (Boschet) Thayer. Devoted father of Jeremy E. Thayer of Vernon, CT, and Brittany P. Thayer of Foxboro. Loving son of Joan (Gately) Thayer of Portland, ME, and the late Kendrick Thayer. Brother of Matt Thayer of Lancaster, PA, and Evan Thayer and his wife Katharine of Portland, ME. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Douglas’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1120, Framingham, MA 01701 or www.cancer.org.