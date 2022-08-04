FOXBORO — Dr. Alan D. Lee, 79, of Foxboro, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2022.
Born Jan. 13, 1943 in Boston to the late Tom and Mary Viola (Duffy) Lee of Norwood.
Devoted and beloved husband of 17 years of Meredith Buban Lee. Alan was predeceased by his first wife of 35 years, Katherine A. Lee.
Cherished brother of Carol Hunt and her husband, Dr. Jay Hunt of Southampton, Long Island, NY. Beloved uncle of Dr. John Hunt and his wife, Claudia, and great uncle of JB Hunt, also of Southampton. Also survived by his beloved cousins and great cousins.
Memorial Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington St., Norwood, MA on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.
Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery, Norwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alan’s name to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, P.O. Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035 or to the Jimmy Fund.
