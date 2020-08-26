Dr. Anthony “Tony” Charles Jeannotte II, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Tony was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., to Rosemarie and Anthony Jeannotte, where he was raised alongside five loving siblings. He attended Pius XI High School and completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, before being awarded his doctoral degree in chemistry at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
Dr. Jeannotte completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Argonne National Laboratory and went on to a career as a research scientist and optical engineer. He spent the first 21 years with The Foxboro Company and then finished out his professional time with Waters Corporation of Milford. Despite his modesty, he made important contributions to the fields of chemistry and optics with his work published in several peer-reviewed journals and resulting in 13 patents.
Tony met his future wife and lifelong love on July 4, 1969 and they were married on Sept. 5, 1970, sharing over 50 years together. A man with diverse interests, he spent many years building his golf game, playing pick-up basketball, developing his chess skills, and reading voraciously — with a strong interest in history.
Tony was a craftsman and inventor in every sense of those words, whether it was perfecting a recipe, building a telescope, designing and building the family’s deck, or crafting beautiful heirloom pieces of wood furniture for his wife and children. And he was committed to civic duty both as a lifelong Democrat and serving on several Town of Foxboro boards.
While he was a man of few words, he had a keen sense of humor, was a patient teacher and mentor, and lived his life with a quiet dignity.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, and their three children, Daniel (Cathy), Alicia (Mark), and Alexis (Jason), as well as several adoring grandchildren, Malia, Alex, Genevieve and Grant. He also leaves behind his two brothers, Dexter (Kate) and Michael (Mary Jane), three sisters, Barbara (Jim), Judy (Terry), and Marietta (Carl), three brothers-in-law (Ralph, John, Rich) and three sisters-in-law (Susan, Jane, Patty), along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no formal services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at: www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115.