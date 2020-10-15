Dr. Jean M. (Grant) Prendergast, 91, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2020 at the Doolittle Home in Foxboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Prendergast and the daughter of the late Kathleen F. (O’Connor) Grant.
Jean was born on Oct. 31, 1928 in Boston. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater State University, her master’s degree from Boston College and her Ph.D. from Boston University. She was a retired professor of mathematics at Bridgewater State University and had also taught at UMass Boston, Boston State College and the Sharon and Pembroke public school systems. Jean was a Foxboro resident for over 65 years.
Always in pursuit of the next adventure, Jean traveled to Europe, Iceland, India, Egypt and Russia. She participated in Elder Hostel programs that challenged her physically; hiking in the Grand Canyon, biking in the Laurentian Mountains and kayaking in Seward Bay Alaska. She was an avid runner belonging to the Sharon Road Runners Club and she enjoyed competing in numerous road races.
When Jean retired she joined the Friends of the Boyden Library, the Foxboro Historical Society and she was active in alumni events at Bridgewater State University.
Jean was a progressive woman who lived life on her terms unencumbered by the social expectations of her generation. She was a free spirit, a trailblazer and a model of how to live your life and follow your dreams.
Jean was devoted to her family and her family was devoted to her.
Loving mother of Kenneth and his wife Deborah Prendergast of Tempe, Ariz., Robert John Prendergast of Bristol, N.H., Kathy Comee of Gardner and Jan Lenihan and her husband David of Norton. Devoted grandmother of Alia, Robert, Micol, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Tavis, Megan, Christopher and Daniel. Great-grandmother of Vince, Kea, Maeve, Shaela, Emily, Katie, TJ, Aiden, Skyler, Xavier and Jay. Sister of the late Robert Grant and Frederick Grant.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to Bridgewater State University, PO Box 42, Bridgewater, MA 02324-998.