Dr. Stephen H. Harkness, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 after a long illness. He was surrounded by the comfort of his loving family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, R.I, where he was a resident. He was the son of the late John Barrett Harkness and Elizabeth (Hayes) Harkness.
Stephen was born on Aug. 8, 1946 in Houston, Texas, where he grew up. As a young man he enjoyed sailing, photography, and running. He attended Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, and received his medical degree from Baylor School of Medicine in Houston. He was employed at Massachusetts General Hospital where he did his residency in clinical anesthesia, and a fellowship in cardiac anesthesia. Upon completion of his training, he practiced anesthesia at Tufts New England Medical Center. Stephen then chaired the department of anesthesia at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, R.I. He then returned to MGH where his focus centered upon the pre-admission evaluation and screening of patients for anesthesia prior to surgery. He remained in this department until his retirement in 2003.
Beloved husband of Nancy (Juliano) Harkness. Loving father of Sarah Harkness (Brown) and her husband Sanford Brown III. Devoted grandfather of Olivia and MacKenzie Brown. Brother of Janet Harkness-Merrill and her husband James of New York City, and John Harkness and his wife Carol of Jackson Hole, WY.
A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.