Edith Joan (DeMartino) Butler of Foxboro died at the celebration of her 95th birthday surrounded by the family she loved and the people who loved her in return.
Edie was born on Feb. 6, 1925 and was raised in Winthrop, MA. She was a graduate of Winthrop High School’s Class of 1943. She and her husband moved to Foxboro in 1955 and raised their seven children in the town they called home. Edie was the wife of the late William R. Butler and the daughter of the late Joseph DeMartino and Mary (Maiellano) DeMartino of Italy. Edie was preceded in death by six siblings: Rose Crane, Archilles DeMartino, Caroline Corkum, Francis DeMartino, Elena Frasso and Joseph DeMartino.
Edie is survived by her children: Philip Butler, Colleen Coffey and husband Art, Mary Gaffey and husband Dave, Christina Sigrist and husband Rick, Jody Zeuli and husband Alex, all of Foxboro, William Butler and wife Pureza of Greenville, SC, and Kathleen Johnson and husband Carl of Eastham, MA.
Having had her fill of her own children, Edie was saddened to leave her grandchildren Bridget Scott, AJ Coffey, Elena Zeuli and Lydon Johnson and her great grandchildren JT, Callie, Mason, Nolan and Camden. Her loss is also felt by her extended family Dan Sigrist and Michael Sigrist and their families. Edie is survived by nieces and nephews, many of whom would call her “favorite aunt.”
Edie loved to cook and was able to create excellent meals, oftentimes on a limited budget. Always the consummate hostess, Edie welcomed family, friends and sometimes strangers who’d become friends through a front door that was always open. She prided herself on keeping an immaculate home. Had cleaning been an Olympic event, she would’ve taken the gold!
Edie’s hopes and dreams were simple. She prayed for the love of God, of family and of friends. Her investments in this life were in people. Extremely affectionate, she was always after that one last kiss or hug. She believed that family is everything.
Calling hours will be held at Robert’s Funeral Home in Foxboro on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Parish on Carpenter Street in Foxboro, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 10 am.
Donations in Edie’s memory may be made to Foxboro Veteran’s Services, 40 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.