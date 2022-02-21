Edmund Waitkevich Jr., 85, of Hernando, FL, passed away Feb. 14, 2022 at Advent Hospital in Ocala, FL. Ed was born in Norwood, son of the late Ada and Edmund Waitkevich Sr. Ed was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He worked as a police officer for the towns of Norfolk and Foxboro, owned Call & Wait Auto in Norfolk, and was also a volunteer firefighter in Norfolk.
He moved to Hernando in 1992 and became a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where he gave his time as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also volunteered at the Family Resource Center in Hernando and was a Citrus County First Responder.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and his parents. Survivors include 10 children, Diane Lang (Thomas), Patricia Waitkevich, Mark Waitkevich (Darlene), Sharon O’Neil (Paul), Stephen Waitkevich (Wendy), Kevin Waitkevich (Patricia), and Kenneth Waitkevich (Jennifer), Jerrold MacFarland, Cheryl Maguire (Steve), and Harold MacFarland (Marc), in-laws Joan Caruso (Carl) and Jack O’Kane (Carol) and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Norfolk Cemetery, Norfolk.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.