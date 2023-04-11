Edna J. (Dumas) Hunt, age 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Poultney, Vermont on June 26, 1927, her family moved to Foxboro when she was 4 years old. She has resided in Foxboro ever since. Edna enjoyed growing up in what was then a small rural town. She and six siblings were raised mostly by her strong and resilient mother, Velma Bartholomew Dumas. Her incredible mom set the framework for the wonderful person Enda would become.
As a young woman, Edna worked part-time with Mrs. Lilian Hunt, who asked her to write a letter to her son Ralph who was serving in the US Army during WW2. That first letter introduced Edna to the love of her life. She was married to Ralph for nearly 70 years before his death in 2018. Together they raised five children and cherished their eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Edna was a 1946 Foxborough High School graduate and worked for Dr. Carl Spinner and Dr. Harry Spinner for much of her life. She had a tremendous knowledge of botany and love of plants and flowers and was an active gardener. She was a past president of the Foxborough Garden Club and historical society. She was also a very generous volunteer, working with the Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross, the farm stand and many other worthy causes. She and Ralph were very active with St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro where they attended weekly mass.
She was a kind, nurturing soul who found good in everything and everyone she met. Always the eternal optimist who rarely had a negative word. Well known as a great cook and gracious host, nobody ever left her house hungry! Edna had a love for music and could spend hours singing along to her favorite songs. She especially enjoyed Johnny Cash. She took up oil painting in midlife and excelled in art, giving away many paintings.
Along with her husband Ralph, they had no interest in pursuing a life of glitz and glamour. They chose a simple life revolving around their faith and family. They enjoyed vacationing at their camp in Vermont. In addition to exploring all of New England, they also toured many western states plus Alaska and Hawaii. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida. Bird watching was another favorite pastime. She especially loved the bright red cardinals that frequented the bird feeder. But above all, spending time with family and friends was the passion that drove them.
She is survived by her son Robert Hunt and his wife Pam of New Hampshire, Susan Goulet and her husband Ray of North Attleboro, Thomas Hunt of Foxboro, David Hunt of Rehoboth, and daughter in-law Cathy Hunt of Norton. She was preceded by her son Gregory Hunt of Foxboro. Also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Survived by two sisters and preceded by three sisters and a bother.
Relatives and friends are kindly invite to calling hours on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 24, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxborough. Interment will be at Rock Hill Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna’s name may be sent to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.