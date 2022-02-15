Edward J. Callahan, age 86, of Foxboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at his vacation home in Marco Island, Florida. He was the son of the late James and Bertha (Keating) Callahan.
Ed was born May 24, 1935 in Jamaica Plain and a graduate of Commerce High School, Class of 1953. Ed graduated from Bentley School of Accounting and Finance in 1955 with a degree in accounting. He married his wife Geraldine (Casassa) on May 21, 1960 at St. Mary’s Church in Cambridge. He was employed as an accountant and controller at several construction companies. Ed retired in 2018 as treasurer of Wingate Management Company in Needham after 40 years of service.
Ed, a 58-year resident of Foxboro, was active with the Jaycees, the Lions Club, fields committee, as a youth baseball coach and was one of the founding members of Foxboro Youth Hockey and the Foxboro chapter of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid fisherman and boater and enjoyed spending as much time as he could around the Elizabeth Islands. Ed was a regular at Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. He loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Beloved Husband of Geraldine (Casassa) Callahan, loving father of Joyce Callahan and Tim Weidner of South Russell Ohio, Daniel and his wife Carol of Norton, John and his wife Debbie of Norton and Ellen and her husband David Feldman of Foxboro. Devoted grandfather to Erin, Meaghan, Dani, Jack, Erica, Matthew, Parker, Cameron, Madison and Peyton; his brother James G. Callahan of Foxboro, sister-ing-law Jeanette Casassa and many nieces and nephews. Ed is predeceased by his sister-in-law Patricia (Downey) Callahan and son-in-law Mark Diffenderfer.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed’s memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA. 02035.