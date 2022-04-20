Edward Milton Lonergan Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022 at the HopeHealth Hospice Center in Providence, RI, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Edward and Ruth (Sanborn) Lonergan and husband of the late Eileen Claire (McGrath) Lonergan.
Ed was born on Oct. 10, 1931 in Boston and was a graduate of Dedham High School, Class of 1949. He was employed as a truck driver and was a member of the Teamsters, Local 25 for over 30 years. He proudly served his country in the US Navy in the Korean War.
Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Beloved father of Eileen and her husband Michael Serrecchia of North Attleboro, Edward Lonergan and his wife Doreen, Janet Spinney, Mark “Marty” Lonergan and his partner Teresa, all of Foxboro. Former father-in-law of John N. Spinney Jr. Devoted grandfather of Brian and Nicole, Erin and Nick, Kelly, Ashley and Dennis, Robert and Amanda, Megan, Colin, Ryan and Jack. Great grandfather of Arianna, Gianna, Austin, Norah, Andrew, Tyler and Jonathan. Brother of Maybelle and her husband Armand Auclair of Sandwich, Patricia and her husband Gerald Desmarais of Chepachet, RI, and the late Richard Lonergan and his wife Lucille, Phyllis Stuke and Charlie “Chuck” Lonergan.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro.
