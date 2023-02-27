Edward “Teddy” M. O’Malley, age 74, of Foxboro, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 23, 2023 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the son of the late James and Florence (Nemensky) O’Malley.
Teddy was born on May 10, 1948 in Boston and earned his bachelor’s degree at Boston State College. He married his wife Kathy (Brennan) on April 24, 1971 at St. Peter’s Church in Dorchester. He was employed by the MBTA as a police sergeant for 27 years. A purple heart recipient, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and has been actively involved in veteran events ever since.
Teddy was known for being a jokester. He enjoyed spending time at the American Legion in Sharon and the VFW in Foxboro. He loved watching sports, westerns and the Alamo. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Loving husband of Kathy (Brennan) O’Malley. Devoted father of Kim O’Malley of Boston, Kristin and her husband Brian Lavery of Sandwich, Traci and her husband William Benoit of Mansfield, and Teddy O’Malley and his wife Kim of Attleboro. Beloved grandfather of Conor, Dillon, Taylin, Olivia and Brenna. Brother of James O’Malley, Beatrice Thompson, John O’Malley, Maureen Houde, Thomas O’Malley, Carol Acito, Kevin O’Malley and the late Michael, Richard, Stephen, Eugene O’Malley and AnnMarie Luce. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, March 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.