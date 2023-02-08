Edward W. Dailey, age 79, of Meredith, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 6, 2023. He was the son of the late Francis E. and Pearle (Huckins) Dailey.
Ed was born on Sept. 10, 1943 in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was employed as a bank officer for State Street Bank for many years and later was a tax accountant for Paul Hennessey Tax Service. He enjoyed spending time on Lake Winnipesaukee in NH. He was a simple, kind and generous man.
Ed is survived by his extended family; Paul and Marie Hennessey of Foxboro and their son David and his wife Deanna of Wrentham and their daughter Hayden. Loving cousin of Judy Kerrigan of MD and Beverly and her husband Mark Geibecke of SC. Dear friend of Judy and Andy McGill and their children Katy and Max.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the PMC/Jimmy Fund in memory of Ed at the following link: http://profile.pmc.org/DH0237.