Edwin L. Karas, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022 at the Ellis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was the son of the late Albert Karas and Mary (Tabor) Karas and husband of the late Marcia (Jones) Karas.
Edwin was born on September 5, 1931 in Greenfield, MA. He was inducted into the State Pro Merito in September, 1948, awarded the Silver “G”, was a member of the Radio, Photography, Archery, and Camera clubs, and the Yearbook, Football Dance, Fair Ticket, and Senior Play committees. He earned his Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, and helped design missile systems for Raytheon. Retiring as Principal Engineer at the Foxboro Company, he holds more than a dozen patents across chromatography and differential pressure measurement. Before retiring, Edwin was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, with his name proudly flown on the side of the Goodyear Blimp.
Edwin was an avid camera collector and a regular attendee at camera collecting events. Studying under Ansel Adams, his photography cherished the outdoors, his Nikon having followed him across continents. A lover of birds and classical music, his generosity and gentle kindness never asked for help from anyone. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Loving father of Kristofer Karas and his wife Katherine of Roslindale and the late Wendy Karas. Devoted grandfather of Thaylia.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, August 13 at 10 AM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Edwin’s memory may be made to the Mass Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 or www.massaudubon.org.