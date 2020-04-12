Edwin “Teddy” H. VanDenBerghe of Del Ray Beach, FL, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020.
He was a graduate of Foxboro High School Class of 1969, serving with the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier thereafter. After his service he became a call firefighter for the Town of Sharon and Foxboro, and a correctional officer at MCI Norfolk for 23 years. After retiring from these positions, Teddy held various positions including handyman, running parts for a car dealership, and delivering car parts for Allied Auto Parts.
Teddy was a resident of Sharon for nearly 40 years. He loved watching drag racing and NASCAR and always put family first. He loved working on projects around the house, staying busy and recently enjoyed helping others with handyman projects in his retired life down in Florida. Some of his best attributes were his determination, his kindness, his optimism, and most notably recognized, his sense of humor.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of nearly 45 years, Dorothy (Block) VanDenBerghe of Del Ray Beach, FL, (formerly of Sharon) and his sons, Shaun of Walpole, MA, and Chris of Lakeville, MA.
He was the son of the late Frank and Agnes (Berry) VanDenBerghe and grew up in Foxboro.
He also leaves his three beloved grandchildren, Noah, Lucas and Presleigh. In addition, he leaves behind his two brothers Leon and Kevin VanDenBerghe of Foxboro, and sister Becky (VanDenBerghe) Davison of Winter Haven, FL, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service and funeral will be scheduled for a future date. To send an online condolence or share a memory, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations in Teddy's memory may be made to a charity of your choice or an act of kindness in his honor.