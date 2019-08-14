Elaine (Gundberg) Nilsen, 86, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Southeast Health Care Center in North Easton. She was the daughter of the late Albin and Helen (Mackiewicz) Gundberg.
Elaine was born on Sept. 21, 1932 in Brockton. She earned her nursing degree from the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital School of Nursing and was employed as an RN for the Foxborough Visiting Nurse Association and the Doolittle Home in Foxboro.
Elaine loved going to the beach, especially Scusset and Swifts Beach. She was a loving and compassionate person and loved helping people. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Loving mother of Kyle Nilsen and his wife Jennifer of North Easton and the late Kirk Nilsen and Lisa (Nilsen) Gilmore. Beloved grandmother of Shawna, Erica and Danika and great grandmother of Everett. Sister of Carolyn Cicchetti of Brockton and the late Richard and Robert Gundberg.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro. For additional information, please contact 508- 543-5471.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.