Elaine Winer, age 86, of Foxboro, passed away at home on March 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Michael G. Winer for 45 years. Loving mother to Lisa Winer of San Francisco and Lowell Winer of Los Angeles. Loving sister to the Marshall family of Linwood, NJ.
Elaine Winer was born in Schenectady, NY. As a seventh grader, Elaine learned about dietitians. She became passionate about a career as a registered dietitian and graduated from Cornell University School of Home Economics. She interned at University Hospitals of Cleveland. Her career spanned 50 years.
As a retiree, she began volunteering in the literacy program at Morrill Memorial Library in Norwood, MA. She found much satisfaction in helping her students with English as a second language. Along the way, she made many new friendships.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Friends of the Foxboro Seniors, P.O. Box 116, Foxboro, MA 02035.