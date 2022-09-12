Eldora Mary (Chibas) Bishop, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday,
September 5, 2022 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton. She was the
daughter of the late Dominic and Mary (Tamasauskas) Chibas of Athol, MA.
Eldora was born in Athol on January 6, 1926 and was a graduate of Athol High
School. She met her husband, Paul, while working as an executive assistant at
Decca Records in Boston. Later on in her life, Eldora and Paul operated a family
business in Norwood known as Books 19. She was a longtime resident of Dedham
and then lived in Foxborough for the past 44 years.
Eldora, who was legally blind for the last 20 years, lived courageously and
independently for two decades following her husband’s passing. She was
supported by family and the loving care of many wonderful people, who are too
numerous to name. Eldora’s family is forever grateful for their many acts of
kindness.
A devout Catholic, Eldora was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Foxborough.
When Eldora was unable to attend Mass due to Covid, she listened to The
Catholic Television Network which provided her with many hours of meditation
and reflection. Music played a special role in Eldora’s life and she became one of
the first members of The Foxborough Serenading Seniors in 1998. Eldora enjoyed
the laughter, song and friendship of this wonderful group. In her earlier years,
Eldora spent countless hours volunteering for Meals On Wheels and at The
Community Farm Stand in Foxborough.
Eldora was the beloved wife of the late Paul L. Bishop. She was the loving mother
of Karen Lenahan and her husband, Paul, of North Attleboro, Gail Carlson and her
husband, Albert, of Plymouth and Paul C. Bishop and his wife, Theresa, of
Westwood. Eldora deeply cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren
and they lovingly returned her affection. She leaves her treasured grandchildren
Al Carlson and his wife, Tyler, Laura Maulucci and her husband, Alex, Sean
Lenahan and his wife, Julie, Brooke Aronson and her husband, Brian, Julianne
Zolnierczyk and her husband, Harry, and Andrew Bishop and his fiancé, Kaity
Sansone. Known as “GeeGee”, Eldora leaves seven great grandchildren and was
eagerly awaiting the birth of another great grandson of Sean and Julie expected in
October.
Eldora was predeceased by her siblings Leo Chibas, Winifred Clark, Alice Morrison
and Laddie Chibas. She is also survived by her niece Marianne Tsimtsos.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday,
September 17, 2022 at 10 AM at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter Street,
Foxborough. Interment to follow in Brookdale Cemetery in Dedham. To leave an
online condolence please visit the funeral home website at
www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please call
508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eldora’s memory may be made to the Doolittle
Home, 16 Bird Street, Foxborough, MA 02035 or St. Mary’s Church 58 Carpenter
St. Foxborough, MA 02035