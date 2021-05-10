Elia “Al” I. (Alessandri) Young, 95, of Peabody, formerly of Foxboro and East Falmouth, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Sunrise at Gardner Park assisted living facility where she had resided for the past two weeks following rehab for a broken hip. She was just one week shy of her 96th birthday.
Mrs. Young was born in Mansfield on May 16, 1925 to Domenico and Maria (Ginesi) Alessandri. She attended Mansfield High School and later was employed at the Foxboro Company as an order clerk in the Chart Room where she met her husband Merle A. Young whom she married in 1949. The couple celebrated their 71st anniversary in June 2020. Mr. Young passed away Sept. 25, 2020.
Mrs. Young was a stay-at-home mom during the late 1950’s and early 60’s. She later worked part-time as a bookkeeper at Foxboro National Bank, a library assistant at Foxboro High School and a computer operator at Stanley Insurance Agency.
She and her husband retired from Foxboro to East Falmouth in 1985. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, canning and caring for houseplants. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her friends and family.
Mrs. Young was predeceased by her husband Merle; three brothers, Riziero, Louis and Danunzio; and two sisters, Virginia Day and Eva Tatarian. She is survived by her son Alan of Peabody and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Thursday, May 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, with adherence to Covid-19 precautions and social distancing. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service to be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elia’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions Hospice (caredimensions.org) or to a charity of your choice.