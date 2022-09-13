Elinor (Santomarco) Mann, age 96, formerly of Foxboro, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Luigi and Rose (Maffia) Santomarco.
Elinor was born on Nov. 21, 1925, in Norwood. A 1944 graduate of Walpole High School, she married her husband Roger on May 4, 1952, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Walpole. She lived and worked in the Foxborough and Walpole communities, and was a member of the Foxborough Saint Mary's, and the Blessed Sacrament parishes. She treasured her extended family and friendships, enjoyed travel, bowling, bocce, and membership in social clubs including the Italian American Club of Walpole, Red Hat Club and her exercise group in Walpole.
While raising her family, Ellie worked for many years at Mar-Ell Distributors, Inc., but she most enjoyed her role as a central figure in her family’s lives. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. Throughout her long life, she was a vibrant source of protection, caring and love, whether she was dancing, making pizzelles, holding babies, or just talking at the kitchen table.
Predeceased by her husband Roger Peabody Mann, Ellie is survived by her daughter, Leslie and her husband David Foxen of Garden City, NY and her son, Roger Mann and his wife Susan of Walpole. She was the loving grandmother of David, Kimberly, Joseph, Sabrina and Roger. Sister of the late Josephine Iagatta and Louis Santomarco and Aunt Ellie, or Aunty El, to many relatives and loved ones in America and Italy.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough Mass.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 1, at 10:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole.
Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery on South Street in Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
If inclined, you may make donations in Elinor’s name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 [ +1 (800) - 525 - 4669 ] [ www.danafarber.org ].