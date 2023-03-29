Elizabeth “Anne” (Hird) Michaud, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the wife of the late Albert Michaud who passed away on January 1st 2014.
Anne was born on the 20th of February, 1935 in Providence, RI, the daughter of the late Jonas and Elizabeth (Stewart) Hird. She was a graduate of Bryant University in Smithfield, RI, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree.
She and her husband Albert were married on the 27th of February, 1960. Anne worked for many years at The Foxboro Company as a computer programmer retiring in 1998. She has been a resident of Foxborough for the past forty-five years.
Anne was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, murder mysteries, traveling with friends and family and dining out.
Beloved mother of Marc Michaud, Paul Michaud and Leanne Perry and her husband Brian, all of Foxborough. Grandmother of Elizabeth Perry and great grandmother of Ava. Sister of the late Shirley Hamlyn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 4-7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street in Foxborough. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at 1:45 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.