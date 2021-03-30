Elizabeth “Ellen” (McAuliffe) Babbitt, age 69, passed away March 25, 2021 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Ellen was born Aug. 16, 1951 and was the beloved daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy (Sloan) McAuliffe. She was loved by her sisters Mary McAuliffe of NV, Barbara Marshall of Foxboro, and her late brother Russ McAuliffe. She was a lifelong resident in the Foxboro community and many knew her as a favorite teacher at the Taylor Elementary School.
Ellen was a graduate of Foxboro High School and was involved in a number of local activities and organizations including; The Foxborough Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, The South Foxborough Community Club, volunteering for the Foxborough Discretionary Fund and was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church.
Ellen and her loving husband Clyde were blessed to enjoy 46 years of marriage together. They raised three children at their home in Foxboro including; John R. Babbitt, Tim and his wife Miranda Babbitt of Massachusetts, and were loving step-parents to Anne Marie Babbitt of New Hampshire. They also had the privilege of being grandparents to Kayla Marie, and James Pickering Jr. With her family, Ellen was able to delight in some of her favorite activities such as knitting, sewing, and arts and crafts with and for the kids. She very much enjoyed time on Cape Cod, starting as a child exploring the Canal and some of her favorite beaches were in Sandwich and Scussett.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Wednesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing being observed. Funeral services are private.
To send an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen’s memory to The South Foxborough Community Club located at 382 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.