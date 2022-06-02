Elizabeth “Betty” (MacRae) Gimler, 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born in Boston to the late Alice Smith and Philip MacEachern. She grew up in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, in North River with her Uncle Frank and Aunt Margaret MacRae.
She moved to Worcester and graduated with an associate’s degree from Becker Junior College in 1947, and went on to become an assembler with Northrop Grumman where she worked for 40 years.
She married Robert L. Gimler and started a family in South Boston before moving to Foxboro in 1958.
Betty loved to travel, making annual trips to visit family in Cape Breton, and enjoyed going to the beach -- especially Florida and her beloved Cape Cod. She spent countless hours tending to her flower garden and bird watching. Her most treasured time was spent with her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her sons Eric and his wife Donna of North Attleboro, Paul and his wife Therese of Beverly, MA, and daughter-in-law Kathleen of Mansfield. Loving wife of the late Robert L. Gimler, and mother of the late Robert Gimler and Bruce Gimler. Devoted sister to Andrew, Christine, Jackie, Kerr, Margaret Jean, Murdena, Murdock and Sandy of Cape Breton. Beloved grandmother of Rob, Sean, Derek, Greg, Andrea, Robyn, Joseph, Sean, Ryan, Erik, and Craig, along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are kindly invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, June 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org.