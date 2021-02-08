Elizabeth Mary McSweeney (Beth Hicks), 60, of Granite Street, Foxboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 after a three-year-long battle with breast cancer.
The daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (McManus) McSweeney, she was born in Somerville, MA, and grew up in the city of Marlborough. Attending Marlborough High School, she was a class officer, prom and homecoming princess. She graduated from St. Anselm College with an economics degree in 1982, and from Boston College with an MBA in 1991.
During the 1990s, she worked as a finance manager for GTE Corporation in their Waltham and Taunton facilities before taking a similar role at Bose Corporation in Framingham.
She and her husband Chris were married in 1995, started a family, and moved to Mansfield in 1998 before settling in Foxboro in 2003.
She enjoyed being a lunchroom assistant at the Igo Elementary School until 2018. She also enjoyed dominating eBay, yard sales, gardening, watching her New England Patriots, and vacationing with her family.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband Chris Hicks and her children Hannah, Ethan, and Noah, all of Foxboro. She was the sister of John McSweeney (and wife Barbara) of Ormond Beach, Florida and the late Francis McSweeney (and wife Barbara) of Marlborough, along with being the aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID environment and restrictions, services will be private.
Funeral services are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
Donations may be made in her name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or www.susangkomen.org.