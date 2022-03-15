Elizabeth S. (Church, McGowan) Carreiro, 89, of Southport, ME, passed away peacefully on March 7. Elizabeth “Liz,” was born on Aug. 2, 1932 in Norwood. She was the eldest daughter of Cyrus and Esther (Chamberlain) Church.
Liz grew up in Norwood and graduated from Norwood High School with the class of 1950. She moved to Dedham with her first husband James C. McGowan (who predeceased her) before moving to Foxboro with their three children, Karen A. (McGowan) Cronk of Southport, James C. McGowan Jr. of California, and Nancy (McGowan) Desrosiers of West Bath.
Liz was also predeceased by her second husband, Edward S. Carreiro. They first resided in Foxboro, blending their two families. Later, they divided their time between Southport, ME, and Naples, FL, for many years until settling year round on Southport.
Liz was a longtime patron of the Southport Memorial Library and enjoyed attending the senior citizen luncheons at the Boothbay Fire Department. Every July she volunteered as a fair worker at the Southport United Methodist Church’s annual Country Fair, helping prepare the jewelry table. She was also an avid shopper and supporter of the local thrift stores. Liz cherished annual summertime trips to her family homestead in Beddington, ME, to gather both blueberries and all the branches of the family.
Liz was also predeceased by her brother David C. Church and step-children, Charles Carreiro, James Carreiro, Tommy Carreiro, and Stephen Carreiro.
Liz is survived by her sister Sylvia (Arthur) Cook of Walpole, and sister-in-law Carol (David) Church of Uncasville, CT; daughter Karen (Rob) Cronk, son James (Mary) McGowan, daughter Nancy Desrosiers, stepson Alfred (Liz) Carreiro, step-daughter Cheryl Carreiro; grandchildren Caitlin (Cronk) Shepherd and Robert E. Cronk of Southport, Angela (McGowan) Mason, Chris McGowan, Jana (McGowan) Johnson, Nicholas McGowan, James N. McGowan, Carrie McGowan, and Shane McGowan of California as well as great-grandchildren Chase Mason, Evan, Keira and Teagan Johnson, Jackson Clairbush and James R. McGowan, all of California.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday March 18, 2022 from 4 to 6 in the evening with a memorial service to be held beginning at 6 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Tribute Center, Boothbay, ME.
There will also be a service and interment held at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton, MA, on Aug. 2, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Liz to: New Hope for Women Midcoast, in memory of Elizabeth Carreiro, Attention: Development Director, P.O. Box A, Rockland, Maine 04841.
