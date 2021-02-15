PLAINVILLE -- Elizabeth “Betty” May Tapley, 92, of Plainville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at Walpole Health Care. Betty made her home in Plainville for the past 50 years.
Betty was born June 2, 1928 in Foxboro, the eighth child of George McNamara and Effie (Cook) and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1945.
She was married to her late husband Charles Tapley Sr. for 35 years until his death in 1982.
She was employed at the former Foxboro Company, Foxboro National Bank and in the cafeteria at Taylor School in Foxboro. Her most favorite job was working in the infants department at Raschel’s Children’s store in Foxboro when she was 70.
She was well known for her knitting and crocheting and baking delicious desserts for friends and family.
Betty is survived by her daughter Elaine and her husband Richard Young of Plainville and her son Charles Tapley Jr. and his wife Glenda of Maryland. Beloved grandmother of Jennifer, Christina, Brian, Amy and David. Great-grandmother of Elizabeth, Samantha, Kelsie, Cameron, Alaina, Charlie, Grant Avery and Noah. Dear sister of Frances Schromm, Amy McKay, Margaret Wagner, Florence Morse and Helena McNamara, and her dear brothers George, Lawrence and Edwin McNamara. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty is also survived by her caregiver for the past three years and friend Carey Anne Townsend. Betty will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
