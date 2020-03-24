Ellen L. Godfrey, 59, passed away peacefully at her home in Foxboro on March 24, 2020 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Leigh and Theresa (Melanson) Godfrey.
Ellen was born on March 28, 1960 in Norwood and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1978. She was employed as a medical device assembler for Boston Scientific.
Ellen had a heart of gold and was fond of participating in charitable works. She often volunteered at food banks and animal shelters. She enjoyed fashion design and was an avid reader. She was an incredible artist, loving every art form. She was a loving and devoted daughter and sister. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.
Loving sister of Lorraine Godfrey and Paul Godfrey, both of Foxboro.
Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak, funeral services are private and are under the care of The Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to The Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035 or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.