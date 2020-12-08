Elmira A. (Runci) Sturm, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Ellis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Norwood. She was the daughter of the late John and Elmira (McLean) Runci.
Elmira was born on Aug. 14, 1924 in Boston. Elmira enjoyed dancing and rollerskating. She loved baking and hosting family holidays and entertaining. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Loving wife of the late Francis F. Sturm. Devoted mother of Donna Connell of Norton, Frank and his wife Denise of Foxborough and the late Beverley Benjamin. Beloved grandmother of Lori, Edward, Richard, Frank, Elysha and Joelle. Great grandmother of Troy, Trent, Aiden, Kate, Quinn, Amanda and Eddie. Sister of the late Joseph Runci, Jack Smith and Virginia Fallon.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, December 8 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. Funeral services and interment are private.
To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.