Elsie E. (Erler) Allen, 82, formerly of Foxboro, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at the Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Emil and Elizabeth (Griebstein) Erler.
She recently resided at Sunset Acres in Plainville.
Elsie was born Dec. 26, 1938 in Brighton, MA. She was married for 60 years to her late husband Norman N. Allen Jr.
Elsie began her career at The Sentry Company in Foxboro. In the early ‘70s, while raising her children, she drove a school bus for the Foxboro school system. She later worked for Kendall Company in Walpole, and finished out her career at Instron Corporation in Canton where she was the executive secretary to the CFO for many years.
Elsie cherished spending time with her family and friends. She was actively involved with the Foxboro Garden Club and senior center, EMCATOS American Theatre Organ Society, Serenading Seniors Chorus, The Red Hat Society, and the SpiritDrum community. She looked forward every year to helping out at the Foxboro Founder’s Day Strawberry Shortcake stand where she served for many years.
Elsie loved to travel the world and made many lifelong friendships along the way. She was always planning for her next adventure. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, bird watching, attending her grandchildren’s activities, and a lifetime of renovating houses. Music and theater were her ultimate passion and she showed her support by attending many local productions over the years. She also loved the ocean and enjoyed spending time with her family at her summer home in Wells, Maine.
Elsie was the loving mother of Martha Jordan of North Attleboro, Susan McGarry of Woburn, Laurie Leehan of Plainville and Robert and his wife Elizabeth Allen of Foxboro. She was the devoted grandmother of Benjamin, Ashley, Gregory, Tyler, Rebecca, Nicole, Sean, Sophia, Brynn, Warren and Nelson. She was the sister of Charles Erler of Middletown, RI, and Rose Erler of Orlando, FL. She also leaves behind her dog Reese, and many dear friends.
Anyone who knew Elsie knows that she was always a cheerleader for everyone else and loved giving back to her community. In Elsie’s honor, please find a moment in your day to perform a random act of kindness for someone you love.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Friday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing being observed. A private family memorial service will be held, followed by interment at Rock Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elsie’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, www.dana-farber.org, or the American Theatre Organ Society at www.atos.org/donations.