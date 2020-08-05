Elsie Laura Palmer Baxendale went to be with our Lord on July 29, 2020 at her assisted living apartment in Lenoir City, Tenn. She was 95.
Elsie was born in Campton, N.H, in 1925, the daughter of Richard L. Palmer and Laura Ann Palmer. She spent her childhood growing up in Campton, N.H, with her fraternal twin brother Richard and sisters Bertha and Rowena.
She is survived by her sister Bertha Flanders; daughter Shirley Blomenberg and husband John of Farragut, Tenn.; son Steve Baxendale his wife Frances, and grandson Steven Baxendale, all of Saint Augustine, Fla.
Elsie attended elementary school at a one-room schoolhouse in Campton and high school at the Plymouth Area High School, graduating in 1943. After graduating from high school, Elsie worked as an office worker and nurse’s assistant at health facilities in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
She married Arthur Baxendale at the Campton Congregational Church in 1948 and they settled first in Walpole, moving to Foxboro a few years later. She worked as an office worker for the Bird Machine Company in South Walpole and retired after 25 years service. After retiring from Bird Machine, she moved to Farragut, Tenn., to be near her daughter and worked part time at a nearby Fresh Market.
She was active in many local activities and traveled frequently around the country. A highlight of her travels was a visit to the Holy Land. Elsie accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior early in life and remained a devout Christian. She was active in the Campton Congregational Church of Campton, N.H.; First Baptist Church of Foxboro; Emanuel Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Foxboro; the Community Baptist Church of Knoxville, Tenn., and First Baptist Concord in Farragut.
She had a way with animals and was known for nursing them back to health and returning them to the wild. Many of these animals would depart in the spring and return in the fall to spend winters in a shed attached to Elsie’s house.
Funeral services for Elsie will be scheduled at a future date at Blair Cemetery in Campton, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army.
