Elwood Morse, 94, a lifelong resident of Foxboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital North Providence, R.I. following a long period of declining health and with his loving family by his side.
Born in Foxboro on June 1, 1928, Elwood was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1949 and a Coast Guard Veteran who served during the Korean War.
Before and after his service, he worked for Bird and Son, Inc., founded in 1795 and as one of the oldest and most adaptively successful companies in the United States is featured in Historic New England (now Certain-teed Products Corporation), until his retirement in 2007.
He was a man of great integrity and work ethic, continually assuming new responsibilities and positions, and as such was awarded many significant honors during his years of employment, including the first ceremonial naming of a conference room to honor that legacy of service.
A true vintage car enthusiast, he loved acquiring and tinkering on cars throughout his life. You never knew which car Elwood and Shirley would arrive in when visiting friends, family, and neighbors.
Elwood enjoyed celebrations of all types. He was the proud participant in the graduation ceremonies of his nephew Russ, later his wedding, and then holding in esteem his attendance at similar significant successful scholarly accomplishments of his great-nephew Ryan, who was his best buddy from infancy. Throughout the years, he looked forward to traveling to his nephew’s home to celebrate birthdays, or spend the holidays: enjoying the family table, decorations and the lively company of extended family and neighbors.
Elwood and Shirley are friends to many in town, frequenting local and neighboring restaurants. Early in their courtship they enjoyed dancing to the Big Bands at the Historic Totem Pole Ballroom in Newton, Mass., roller skating in Norwood, and weekend vacations at their lakeshore cottage on Long Pond in Lakeville, Mass., as well as evenings out to see the Walpole Footlighters.
Once vibrant attending fans of Red Sox games, later in life they still were enthusiast supporters, sitting home listening to the coverage on the radio, then television
Beyond his family and neighbors, Elwood was so very fond of dogs, but his Huskies had a very special place in his heart. He will be remembered as a soft spoken, kind, unassuming and honest gentleman who took great pride in his dapper appearance.
He leaves behind his beloved fiancé, life-long companion and best friend Shirley Chicoine whom he loved dearly, and his devoted nephew Russell F. McCann Jr., his wife Marcy, and their son Ryan. Elwood was predeceased by his sister Dorothy McCann.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Sherman and Jackson Funeral Home in Mansfield, with a graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro on Wednesday, March 22 at 2 p.m.
To view Elwood’s online tribute wall or write in the guestbook, please visit https://www.shermanjackson.com.
Those who wish to make memorial donations, please contact the Alzheimer Association of Massachusetts, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.