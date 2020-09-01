Emily M. Giardino, 86, of Port St Lucie, FL, formerly of Foxboro, peacefully passed in the care of Treasure Coast Hospice, Ft. Pierce, FL. Having passed on her birthday, she lived the full circle of life.
Emily is survived by her husband Anthony, her three sons Anthony (Lori) Giardino of Port St. Lucie, Joseph Giardino (fiancée Lorrie) of Port St. Lucie, Phillip (Debbie) Giardino of Foxboro, her daughter Emily Giardino (fiancé Richard) of Cumberland, RI, and her sister Joanne (Robert) Reissfelder of Dedham, MA.
Emily is preceded in death by her parents John and Sadie Contrada, brother Guy Contrada and sister MaryAnn Mulvey.
Emily is survived by 10 grandchildren, Alicia (Jeff) Morrone, AnnMarie (Vinny) Frances, Rosemarie (Bob) Marvil, Christina Giardino, Lauren (Kevin) Paulin, Phillip (Jessica) Giardino, Joseph (Amanda) Giardino, Tiffany (Joshua) Beasley, Sarah Giardino and Marc Giardino. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Michael Romanoski, Gemma and Luca Paulin, Griffin and Briar Marvil, Adriana and Giovanna Giardino, Anthony Beasley and many neices and nephews.
Emily leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love for all her family and friends. We will gather together at a later time, when family and friends can celebrate her life.
Kindly send donations in her name to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981.