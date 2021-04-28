Eric K. Barletta, age 35, passed away on April 25, 2021, at his home in North Attleboro.
Eric was born on Jan. 25, 1986 in Norwood and was a graduate of Plymouth State University in N.H. He was employed as a construction estimator for Barletta Associates Inc. in Foxboro.
Eric was an avid New England Patriot’s fan and played football at Foxboro High School. He struggled with addiction and had many health issues.
He enjoyed boating, fishing, playing games, and trips to Lake Winnipesaukee. Eric was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle and friend.
Beloved son of Robert and Suzanne (Petto) Barletta. Devoted brother of Courtney and her husband Keith LaBounty of Foxboro. Loving uncle of Brayden and Brooklyn LaBounty. Boyfriend of Keri Callinan of Norton. Proud dog dad of his puppy, Ace. Grandson of the late Carmen and Irene Barletta and Nicholas and Isabelle Petto. Survived by grandmother Carole Barletta. Nephew of Richard Petto and his wife Rachel, Linda Barletta, Patricia Barletta and the late Ken Barletta. Also survived by six cousins and so many close friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St, Foxboro.
To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eric’s memory may be made to the Grayken Center for Treatment at South Shore Health, 55 Fogg Road, S. Weymouth, MA 02190.