Erle S. Gonsalves, age 67, of Foxboro, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 21, 2023 in Wareham. He was the son of the late Manuel J. Gonsalves Sr. and the late Joan B. (Monahan) Morel.
Erle was born on Feb. 7, 1956 in Glendale, CA, and was a graduate of North Providence High School in RI. He was employed as a dispatcher/driver for Empire Auto Parts in Taunton. Erle enjoyed listening to jazz, (affectionately referred to as Erle-avator music), with a melodic whistle always to follow. Erle loved trivia, going to casinos, and dining out and making friends at his favorite restaurants. He was an avid Los Angeles sports fan, and Erle was also a major blood donor at the RI Blood Center. What most people will remember about Erle was his generosity, kindness, and a willingness to help anyone in need. He was truly a wonderful soul who graced everyone he met with compassion and love.
Erle is survived by the love of his life, Honor Marie Stanton, brothers Manuel J. Gonsalves Jr., Perry M. Gonsalves, Paul D. Gonsalves, Hector P. Morel II, and honorary brother, Daniel R. Sharp, all from RI. Brother-in-law to Donna Jean Gonsalves, Ann Marie Warner, Diana Gonsalves, Donna Mucci Gonsalves and Christine and her husband Barry Smith, and John Hill,Jr. Erle is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to calling hours on Monday, Feb. 27 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Erle’s name may be made to the Rhode Island Blood Center, 405 Promenade St., Providence, RI 02908 or online at www.ribc.org.