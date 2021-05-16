Ernest Bruce Dahlgren, of Foxboro, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 8, 2021 at the age of 76. Bruce was the devoted husband of Judy (Rowley) for 50 years, father to Erik George and his wife Courtney and Scott David, grandfather to Elizabeth Rylan, Viktoria Noelle, and Nikolai Erikson.
Born in Medford, MA, Bruce was the eighth child of 11 born to Edward Ludwig and Viola Rose (Bent) Dahlgren. Bruce is survived by his siblings Doris Kimball, Joan Page and husband Bill, Janet Rose, Roger Dahlgren and wife Heidi and sister-in-law Doris Dahlgren and many cherished nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Viola Williams, Edward (Sonny), Jack (John), Arthur, Jim and Harold.
Bruce was an active member of the Bethany Congregational Church in Foxboro. He was a very spiritual person who enjoyed reading. He loved life and always wanted to help and support others. If you needed anything, from a tool to spiritual guidance, you could always depend on Bruce. He enjoyed fishing and was an active leader in the Boy Scouts with his sons.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, May 18, between 10 a.m. and noon at Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours. Interment will be private.
When attending services, please observe COVID-19 precautions.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org or by mailing your donation to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or Bethany Congregational Church, Mission Outreach, 3 Rockhill St., Foxboro, MA 02035.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.