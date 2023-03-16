Ernest George Hirsch, age 93, of the Village at Willow Crossing in Mansfield, former longtime resident of Foxboro and Westport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carolyn (Norgren) Hirsch.
Ernest was born in Providence, RI, on Nov. 7, 1928, the son of the late George O. and Irma P. (Mende) Hirsch. He was a graduate of Classical High School in Providence and earned his mechanical engineering degree at the University of Rhode Island where he played football. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army and was a member of the Army National Guard for over 25 years. He and his wife Carolyn were married on Sept. 7, 1957 at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Providence, RI.
Ernest was a mechanical engineer for New England Electric in Westborough, C.E. Maguire in Foxboro and Parsons-Main in Boston. He was a member of All Saints Memorial Church in Providence, RI. He was a former town fence viewer, chairman of the Water and Sewer Committee and member of the Homart Mall Committee for the Town of Foxborough. A history buff, he was a member of the Massachusetts Archeology Society, the Foxborough and Westport Historical Society and was a history lecturer at the Villages at Willow Crossing. He enjoyed spending time at his home in Westport and was a member of the Westport Yacht Club. He was an avid reader and New England Patriots fan.
Beloved father of Carlene H. Evans and her husband the Rev. Jacob Evans of Latham, NY, Eric E. Hirsch of Johnston, RI, and Garth N. Hirsch and his wife Dr. Brooke Harrow of Burlington, MA. Loving grandfather of Dr. Kateylyn DeRosa and her husband Zachary of Lebanon, TN, Jacquelyn August Evans of Richardson, TX, Emma Hirsch and her companion, Josh Levy, of Lanham, MD, Jack Hirsch of Brookline, MA, Luke Hirsch of Burlington, MA, and great grandfather of Carter DeRosa of Tennessee. Brother of Walter Hirsch and his wife Janette of San Diego, California, Peter Hirsch and his companion Susan Nunemacher of Charlotte, NC, and the late Dr. Janet Hirsch of North Kingstown, RI.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to calling hours on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10 a.m., at the All Saint’s Memorial Church, 674 Westminster St., in Providence.
For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 508-543-5471. If you would like to send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 32O Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379.