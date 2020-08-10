Eugene “Geno” Charles Clark, 81, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2020. Geno was born in Roxbury, MA, on July 9, 1939 to the late Frances and Charles Burke. Geno was the beloved husband and best friend to his sweetheart Shirley Clark for the last 59 years. He died peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his family.
Geno was a devoted father to Christine Doherty and husband Chris, the late Lynda Clark, and Michael Clark and wife Ellen. His pride and joy was being a grandfather to Matthew, Hannah, Jack, Kevin, Sam and Zoe, as well as great-grandfather to Greyson and Jayden. Geno is survived by his sister Loretta Carter and husband Bill.
Geno was a proud member of the United States Air Force. Along with his wife, Geno owned/operated Geno’s Sub and Variety store in Westwood, and was an employee for the Town of Newton. He, along with his wife Shirley, raised their granddaughter Hannah. Geno adored all of his family, especially the children. Geno had the ability to make people feel special. He taught them what hard work and determination could provide. He valued education. Most importantly, he gave them unconditional love. He will be deeply missed.
Due to the current pandemic, arrangements for a memorial service and celebration of life gathering will be held at a date to be determined