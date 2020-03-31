Eunice Hoffman, a longtime resident of Foxboro, passed away March 28, 2020 at 100 years-old.
She is remembered for her gentle manner, her warm afghan blankets, and reckless generosity with peanuts and junior mints. An expert conversationalist — even her final year — she often took the lead when chatting with visitors, asking questions about their latest activities, their plans for the future, and where they got their clothes.
An understated matriarch, Eunice provided the center of gravity for family gatherings, not by holding court, but by making sure everyone was welcome — and in attendance. A host of many holidays over the years, Eunice took particular ownership of Thanksgiving. She would host large family gatherings in her grand Foxboro home for many years and was — unknowingly — the glue that brought the family together in other locations for more recent celebrations.
Eunice was known to be unflappable and cheerful, an upbeat presence for all who knew her. Underneath it all, she was a survivor and example of grace in the face of suffering. She lost her husband Lloyd Hatt in WWII shortly after they were married and welcomed a child into their lives. Subsequently, she married George Hoffman and was widowed again in 1961. Years later, she would have to say farewell to her second daughter who lost a battle with Leukemia.
She lived most of her life in the family home on Leonard Street in Foxboro where she raised her children Susan (Hatt) Conner and Laura (Hoffman) Day. She was a neighbor’s neighbor, a good friend, and a known presence in the neighborhood, always free for a cup of tea, a game of cards, or a smile. To her family, especially her grandchildren, this Leonard Street home was a vacation spot with a real root cellar, strange staircases to explore and a great apple tree to climb. It was also a place where Eunice would miss no opportunity to indulge them — from providing sodas and treats and playing endless games of rummy, to allowing a plaintive grandchild to talk her into buying a lobster from the grocery store as a short-term pet.
Eunice loved a good joke and was on the good sporting end of many practical ones played by her brother or her nephew. On one occasion, she was briefly convinced that her nephew had carved a seaside view from his house by cutting down the brush in the middle of the night — with a silencer on his chainsaw. Eunice would retell these jokes and laugh more than anyone.
Eunice loved her family and enjoyed regular trips to Cape Cod. She took particular pride in her Cape Cod Canal Tunnel Permit bumper sticker. She also traveled to Japan, Okinawa, and Hawaii.
Born Eunice Plummer on Sept. 15, 1919, Eunice was the daughter of Harry O. and Marion Plummer. Eunice graduated from the Burdett School of Business in Boston and worked 28 years at the Foxboro National Bank in Foxboro.
Eunice was predeceased by her parents, her brother Richard Plummer and her daughter Laura Day.
She leaves her daughter, Susan (Hatt) Conner and her husband Roland Conner; son-in-law Stephen Day, Sandwich, Mass.; four grandsons: Ryan Conner, Swampscott, Mass.; Jarrett Conner, Douglas, Mass.; Timothy Day, Omaha Nebraska, and Andrew Day, Henderson, Nevada; as well as 14 great-grandchildren: Ben, Maggie, Finn, Anna, Jane, Madeline, Sophia, Joseph, Edith, Alexis, Philip, Lucy, Cameron, and Luke. She also has six nephews and four nieces including Alison (Plummer) Curry of Taunton, and Richard (Bud) Plummer of Monument Beach, Mass.
For the past 12 years, Eunice lived at Birch Heights and Aurora Nursing Home in Derry, New Hampshire, near her daughter.
Eunice was blessed with a long life, celebrating her 100th birthday this past September, surrounded by friends and family. She took great pleasure and pride in her family, frequently letting them know they were, in her words, “my blessings.” A resilient person, Eunice set an example for all in the family. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Roberts Funeral Home, Foxboro, is in charge of the arrangements.
There are no calling hours. There will be a private burial Friday, April 3, and a family reunion and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.