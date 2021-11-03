Evelyn L. (Dixon) Gulzinski, affectionately known as Evie or Dixie, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Oct. 31, 2021 at Atria Senior Living in Hopedale.
She was the daughter of the late Arnold and Ethel (Machon) Dixon and wife of the late Edward Gulzinski.
Evelyn was born June 15, 1927 in Foxboro. She was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1945. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Boston University in applied music and her master’s degree in education at Bridgewater State University.
After college, Evelyn had many and varied musical experiences. She sang in the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. As a concert violinist, she played with the North Shore Philharmonic and was the concert mistress of the Neponset Choral Society’s Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. She also played operas, Broadway musicals, and choral concerts.
Evelyn married her husband Ed in 1955 and settled in Boston, where she worked as a recordings librarian at New England Conservatory, and then at WEEI.
Evelyn and Ed later moved to Foxboro in 1958 where they remained for 56 years.
Evelyn was a music educator for many years in the Attleboro, Lakeville, Freetown and Blackstone-Millville school districts.
She was a member of the Brockton Symphony for over 45 years as a member of the first violin section, as well as a board member and financial supporter.
Evelyn enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, gardening, birding, working with stained glass, cooking & baking, cake decorating, creating fabric arts (quilts and wall hangings) and travel. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Loving mother of Susan Gulzinski Baker of Melbourne Beach, FL, John Gulzinski and his wife Diane of Foxboro, and Marianne and her husband Jonathon Wingert of Odenton, MD. Grandmother of Joshua B., Jeremy, Candice, Daysha, Jenelle, Joshua W. and Jaryn, and great-grandmother of six. Sister of the late Elizabeth Warren and Eleanor Borden.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn’s family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Atria Senior Living in Hopedale and Faith & Family Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.