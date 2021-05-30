Evelyn Louise Press, 97, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2021 at Attleboro Healthcare. She was the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Wotton) Grey and the wife of the late Irving Press.
Evelyn was born on June 22, 1923 in New Bedford and was educated in New Bedford Public Schools. She was employed as a solderer for Teledyne-Philbrick in Dedham for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her late husband. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Loving mother of Joyce and her husband John Fernandes of Mansfield. Devoted grandmother of Lisa and her husband David Tucker of Attleboro and Macaria Marcou of Lakeville. Great grandmother of Evan Tucker, Aidan Tucker, Liam Tucker, Maya Marcou and Ella Marcou. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.