Francis M. Hayes Jr., 66, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at his home in Foxboro. Born in Norwood, he was the son of the late Francis M. and Sally (McDowell) Hayes. He was raised in Walpole, where he graduated from Walpole High School with the Class of 1974.
Frankie worked as a shipping and receiving clerk at a small business in his hometown of Walpole. After settling in Foxboro in 1996, Frankie went on to take a position with his family’s company, Plating for Electronics, working in the shipping and receiving department.
When he wasn’t hard at work, Frankie enjoyed following the New England Patriots, admiring and learning about cars, and trying his luck with the lottery. Most of all, he loved spending time surrounded by his family and close friends.
Devoted son of the late Francis M. and Sally (McDowell) Hayes.
Loving twin brother of Nancy J. Davino and her husband, Phillip, of Walpole.
Cherished uncle of Corie A. Gigliotti and her husband, Peter, and Brooke J. Reed and her husband, K.C., all of Walpole and great uncle of Andrew, Claire, Connie, Grayson, and Sawyer.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to a Funeral Home Service that will be held at 11a.m. Interment will follow in Rural Cemetery in Walpole.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.