Francis P. Lopes, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Rose) Lopes.
Francis was born in Boston on Sept. 20, 1925 and was a former longtime resident of Foxboro. He was a kitchen worker at the former Hales Diner in Foxboro for many years. He volunteered 30 years at Hessco’s and was also a volunteer at the Foxboro American Legion. He was a avid sports fan of the New England Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. He also was a supporter of Foxboro Youth Sports.
Arrangements are private and in the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Foxboro Youth Baseball.