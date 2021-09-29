Francis Gregway Shinskey, 89, of North Smithfield, R.I., died peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021. He was born Oct. 29, 1931 in North Tonawanda, N.Y., the son of Francis Bert Shinskey and Eugenia Niland Shinskey. He attended Canisius High School in Buffalo and graduated in 1952 from the University of Notre Dame.
He served in the Korean War in the U.S. Navy as an officer aboard the destroyer USS Tucker.
Greg was employed with Olin Chemical Company in Niagara Falls, N.Y., where he met his future wife, Betty. He then worked for over 30 years as a control systems engineer with the Foxboro Company of Foxboro, becoming the author of numerous books and papers on control technology. He gave seminars the world over, and after his retirement in 1993, continued as a consultant in Sandwich, N.H.
Greg’s faith directed his life, and he taught religious education, directed church choirs, and played the organ. He also enjoyed painting, gardening, and hiking the mountains of New England.
He married Elizabeth Barrett Shinskey on Dec. 27, 1958, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and they soon moved to Foxboro where they lived for 33 years and raised eight children. They owned an historic house on a small farm, raising animals and vegetables. In 1993 they retired to Sandwich, N.H.
Survivors include three daughters, Elizabeth (Bradley) DeRoos of Fairmont, W. Va, Catherine (David) Heppell of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jeanne Shinskey of Windsor, UK; five sons, Michael (Brenda) Shinskey of Middleboro, James (Linda) Shinskey of Pascoag, R.I., Stephen (Dawn) Shinskey of Lakeland, Fla., David (Doreen) Shinskey of Greene, R.I, and Thomas (Christa Wood) Shinskey of Rockaway, N.J. He is survived by his sisters Mary Louise Meadow of Victoria, B.C., Eugenia Lindyberg of Bolton Landing, N.Y., and his brother William Shinskey of Ashtabula, Ohio. Greg also leaves 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Life League, Catholic Charities, or the Eternal Word Television Network.
A wake will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Roberts and Son’s Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro, followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
