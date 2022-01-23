Franciszek Zaleski, 100, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family at his home in Foxboro.
He was the beloved husband of the late Irena Zofia (Kusch) Zaleski. They were happily married for 66 years.
Franciszek was born in Krag, Poland, on Jan. 17, 1922. He was passionate about education and focused his studies on Latin and theology.
Prior to the outbreak of World War II, he was in a seminary to become a priest and then became a leader for the Polish Resistance movement.
He and his wife Irena were married in Starogard Gdanski, Poland, Oct. 2, 1947.
He and his family later immigrated to the United States to find better opportunities for their children and future grandchildren. They loved spending time in their home on Cape Cod and hosting their friends and family.
Franciszek proudly worked for many years as a director of audit and finance for the Polish National Bank and then later as a COO for the Pekas transportation company in Poland.
He was a volunteer for the Voice for Students and Parents Organization and was influential in the creation of the First National Music School in Poland.
He was a very kind and gentle man who would help anyone he saw in need. He was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed playing his harmonica, spending time in nature, and listening to Polish classical music. He was a scholar of politics and world affairs. His interests also included natural medicines, gardening, and physical fitness. He was always up for an adventure and a good party. He had a great wit and loved making people smile. One of his favorite quotes was “two shots a day keeps the doctor away”.
Beloved father of Alicja J. Zadroga of Foxboro, Andrew Zaleski of Norwood and the late Zbigniew Zaleski. Loving grandfather of Diana Zadroga of Santa Monica, Calif., John Zadroga of San Diego, Stephen Zaleski of the United Kingdom, Theresa Zaleski DeGiacomo and Brian Zaleski, as well as great-grandfather of Lola Zaleski and Aiya Zaleski.
