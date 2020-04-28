Frank E. Smith, 89, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Wingate of Norton. He was the son of the late Gordon and Dorothy (Stratton) Smith.
Frank was born in Needham on Feb. 15, 1931. He married his late wife Joan on June 3, 1961 in West Roxbury. He was graduate of the Horace Mann School for the Deaf in 1948 where he also coached men’s basketball from 1952-1954, and served as vice president of the alumni association for 30 years. He was inducted in the Alumni Hall of Fame in 2019. With other alumni, he served as production manager, historical researcher and photographer in the production of the "Pictorial History of the Horace Mann School for the Deaf 1869-1982," the first full history book of the school.
He was an active member of the Quincy Deaf Club, participating and coaching both basketball and softball. He played for over 30 years and served as New England Athletic Association for the Deaf softball commissioner 1980-1986. In 1981, he was instrumental and helped to organize Foxboro serving as the host town to the 30th Annual Men's N.E.A.A.D Deaf Softball tournament. He played golf in a Deaf Senior League later in life.
When TTY (teletypewriters for the deaf) machines became household technology for deaf families, he and his friends formed a TTY repair shop, teaching themselves how to fix the machines and providing service to Massachusetts families.
Frank was a lithographer for Semline, Inc. in Westwood and also worked after retirement for Stop and Shop Foxboro. He was a talented artist and enjoyed woodworking crafts in his retirement. He also enjoyed airshows with his friends. He was an avid New England Sports fan.
Devoted father of Ronald Smith and Deborah Smith, both of Foxboro. Beloved grandfather of Kendrah, Brent and Samantha. Brother of Richard Smith and his wife Patti of FL.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the New England Home for the Deaf, 154 Water St., #1, Danvers, MA 01923.