Frank G. ”Chico” Colella, 87, of Foxboro, formerly of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Cecelia R. (Keller) Colella, to whom he was wed for 30 years.
Born in Mansfield on Oct. 2, 1934, he was a loving son of the late John and Gilda (DePrizio) Colella.
Chico grew up in Mansfield and was a graduate of Monsignor Coyle High School in Taunton. He continued his studies, graduating from Bridgeton Academy where he lettered in three sports, attended Florida State College on a football scholarship and was a graduate of Burdett Business School.
He also proudly served his country for two years in the United States Army.
Prior to retiring, Chico worked for 20 years as a state inspector for the Mansfield Housing Authority.
Although living in Foxboro for the past 30 years, Chico’s heart and favorite place to hang his hat was in Mansfield, a town he truly loved and where he was a well-known and respected member of the community. His love for family and friends was unconditional, and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, attending all their sporting events and also played on Mansfield men’s softball leagues for many years.
Chico was a lifelong communicant of Saint Mary’s Church in Mansfield where he served for many years as a collector.
While living in Mansfield, he served the town as a former selectman and a former board member on the Housing Authority.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Beth A. Burns and her husband Pat of Mansfield, Karen A. Solomon and her husband David of Foxboro, and Michael F. Colella and his wife Kim of Sagamore Beach. He was the cherished grandfather of Alyssa N. Solomon, Ariel E. Linehan and her husband Kyle, Molly E. Burns, Nathan J. Solomon and Carly J. Colella. He was the dear brother of the late Dr. Charles Colella, John Colella and is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours Friday, May 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m. in Saint Mary’s Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial, along with military honors, will follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, Chico’s family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the New England Shelter and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com.