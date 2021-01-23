Frederick C. Kleindienst of Foxboro passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at home in the loving care of his wife of 55 years, Fran (Imbaro) Kleindienst; his daughter Heidi Lavoie of Groton, MA; granddaughters Shannon Roberts of Foxboro and Sarah Lavoie of Norton; and great-granddaughter Leah Cabral of Foxboro. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Born on Sept. 14, 1938 to Frederick and Alice (Connolly) Kleindienst of Hyde Park and Buzzards Bay, MA. Fred grew up in Hyde Park where he graduated from Boston English High school and Burdett College. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Non-Moss Intercept Operator in Alaska from 1959 to 1963. He worked at the Worcester Gas Light Company then the Foxboro Company for 21 years as an accountant before retiring from Equifax as an auditor.
Fred was a big sports fan, playing basketball in his youth, and tennis and golf in his later years. He rarely missed watching a Celtics or Patriots game. Fred greatly valued times with his family. He was a wonderful son-in-law to the late Ann (“Gigi”) Imbaro, who he considered his best friend. His dog Lu-Lu was a great companion who also didn’t leave his side during his final days.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. For more information, call 508-543-5471. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the Union Church of South Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Church of South Foxboro, 384 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.