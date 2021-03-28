Frederick J. Stanton, 83, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2021 under the care of The Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton. He was born August 15, 1937 in Boston to the late Margaret (Murphy), and Michael Stanton. He was also the loving brother of the late Richard and John Stanton.
Fred was a devoted husband to his wife Barbara (Brill), and they wed in Boston in 1964. Loving father of Paul Stanton and his wife Kathleen of Naples, FL, Elizabeth Laracy, and her husband Kevin of Walpole, and the late Karen Stanton. Cherished Grandfather to Riley and Elizabeth Stanton and Kyle and Alex Laracy. Fred enjoyed coaching youth hockey and baseball. Fred proudly served his country in the U.S Army and he continued to serve through his work for the Department of Defense.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, April 5 th from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing being observed. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 6 th at 10 AM at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough with interment following at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxborough.
In lieu of flowers a donations in Fred’s memory may be made to The Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 601 Sherman St, Canton, MA 02021 or online at www.hellenicnursingandrehabilitationcenter.org.