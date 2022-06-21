Gail Josephine (Landry) Orlando, age 78, passed away at her home in Foxboro on June 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Leceta (Allard) Landry.
Gail was born on Jan. 22, 1944 in Brockton and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1962, as well as Sylvania Technical Institute and Waltham Women’s Technical Institute. She was employed at Bird Machine in Walpole and was the first female electrical technician employed at the Norwood Raytheon plant. She worked in various other locations throughout Massachusetts for Raytheon and retired after 36 years.
Gail loved feeding the birds, gardening, baking, Old Silver Beach and spending time with her grandson. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Loving mother of Taunya Orlando of Foxboro. Beloved grandmother of Corey Orlando-Dauphinee and his wife Amber Orlando-Dauphinee of Foxboro.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, June 23, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A Catholic blessing will be said at 7 p.m.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail’s memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth St., N.W., P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180 or www.support.worldwildlife.org or Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th St., NW Washington, DC 20006 or www.pva.org