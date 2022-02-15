Garrick “Gary” A. Richardson, 77, passed away surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on February 12, 2022 at Boston Medical Center. He was the son of the late John Smith and Florence (Pearson) Richardson.
Gary was born on October 3, 1944 in Bermuda where he was educated. He was employed as an auxiliary police officer and private investigator in Bermuda before moving to the United States where he was employed at the Massachusetts General Hospital. He married his wife Donna (Elder) Richardson on September 29, 1990 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Foxborough.
Gary was a former member of the Grand Lodge of A.F & A. M. in Quincy. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed boating and karate. He loved traveling, especially going on cruises with his wife and family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.
Beloved husband of Donna (Elder) Richardson. Devoted father of Lisa Dianne Nathan of Bermuda, Valentino Richardson of Ft Lauderdale, FL, Tallent Clark of Bermuda, Olivia Danielle Richardson-Healy and her husband Michael of Bellingham and Rebecca Michelle Richardson-Driscoll and her husband Richard of Foxborough. Loving grandfather of Tiffany, Tia, Rollin Jr. and Anaya. Great grandfather of Niya. Gary also leaves many siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends in Bermuda.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, February 20 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary’s memory may be made to the Boston University General Surgery Associates for the Garrick Richardson Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. Donations may be sent to Boston University General Surgery Associates, 72 E. Concord Street, Collamore 500, Boston, MA 02118.