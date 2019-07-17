Gary Jones, 66, passed away unexpectedly July 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph and Maureen (Thompson) Jones.
Gary was born on April 21, 1953 in Chester, England. He was a former aircraft fitter in the UK, Israel and Canada, a retired computer programmer, and more recently, an employee of Newpond Village and Norwood Adult Daycare. He married his wife Charlotte (McDonald) on May 23, 1981 at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. Gary was a founding director of the Foxborough Cup Soccer Tournament and was a dedicated soccer coach for 10 years. He was a talented woodworker, making furniture for friends and family. He was a Manchester United fan forever and was Her Majesty the Queen of England’s representative in Foxboro.
Beloved husband of Charlotte (McDonald) Jones. Devoted father of Jonathan Jones and his fiancé Whitney Hartwell of Wrentham, Lindsay Jones of Nova Scotia and Stuart Jones of Foxboro. Brother-in-law of Randall McDonald and his wife Robin of Franklin, Marlene McDonald of Foxboro, Janice McDonald of Foxboro, Pamela McDonald of Hopkinton, Russell McDonald of Foxboro and Theresa McDonald of Medway. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, Danny, Kelly, Colin, Bryan, Brendan, Colleen, Kerri, and Shannon and his mother-in-law, Mrs. Ann McDonald.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, July 21, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an on line condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary’s memory may be made to the U.S. Soccer Foundation, 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, #1200, Washington, DC 20036 or www.ussoccerfoundation.org/donate/. The Passback program supports underprivileged kids with soccer coaches, training, and equipment.